TRACKING: Heat, high humidity and a chance of storms

HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for a good portion of eastern Iowa from Noon until 7 p.m. for Heat Index values 95°-105°. Stay hydrated and limit prolonged periods of time outdoors.

Today: Hot, humid and breezy. We start the day with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. A cold front will be moving in this afternoon and evening providing the potential for showers and thunderstorms. Any storms that develop will carry a severe weather risk with damaging wind gusts the primary threat. There could be some hail as well. Tornado threat is low. The highest threat is going to be in our southeastern counties. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s and the wind will be west/southwest 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clear and a little cooler with overnight lows in the 60s.

Thursday: It will still be warm and humid as another cold front moves in. Most of the area will stay dry until later in the afternoon and evening when the front gets closer. There is the potential for a few showers and thunderstorms to develop near and south of Highway 20. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s to lower 90s.

Friday through the Weekend: Cooler, less humid and mostly sunny with high pressure taking control.