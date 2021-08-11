Thai police clash with protesters for second straight day

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand have clashed with anti-government protesters for a second straight day, firing tear gas and rubber bullets and chasing down fleeing demonstrators. Protesters initially confined themselves mostly to throwing paint at the police but after organizers called off the rally, a group gathered in the nearby Din Daeng area, firing slingshots and hurling firecrackers and small explosive devices called ping-pong bombs. They also set fire to a vehicle that burned fiercely beneath a nearby elevated roadway. Medical officials reported eight police and one protester were injured. The demonstrators had planned to march to the residence of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to demand his resignation amid a severe coronavirus outbreak.