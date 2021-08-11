Texas GOP signs arrest warrants to end Democrats’ holdout

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican leaders in the Texas House have signed arrest warrants for 52 Democrats who have blocked voting legislation. Their standoff stretched into its 31st day Wednesday. It’s not yet clear whether the threat of arrest would be enough to get them to return to the state Capitol. Some left the state for Washington, D.C., last month to block the legislation. That meant they were outside the jurisdiction of Texas law enforcement. Now, some are holding out from home. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan says Democrats could be compelled to return under “warrant of arrest if necessary.” But how that would work remains unclear. Refusing to attend the legislative sessions is a civil offense, not a criminal one.