Tensions rise over bid to rename Italy park for a Mussolini

ROME (AP) — A campaign by a right-wing member of the Italian government to rename a park after Benito Mussolini’s younger brother is heating political tensions. Economy Ministry Undersecretary Claudio Durigon, who is a lawmaker from the right-wing League party, wants to change the name of the park, whose name now honors two slain Sicilian anti-Mafia investigators. Durigon wants the park to go back to carrying the name of Arnaldo Mussolini, brother of the Fascist dictator. Leaders of other parties in Premier Mario Draghi’s coalition are insisting Durigon resign. Some in Parliament’s largest party, the populist 5-Star Movement, say they’re ready to seek a non-confidence vote against Durigon if he doesn’t resign.