Several Allen Hospital nurses protest UnityPoint vaccine mandate

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A demonstration was held near Allen Hospital on Wednesday as several nurses walked out in protest of UnityPoint's recent announcement of requiring all employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Last week, UnityPoint joined many other health care systems in requiring all staff to be vaccinated by November 1, regardless of if they provide direct patient care or not. If they don't get vaccinated by that date, UnityPoint says that employees will be subject to voluntary resignation or termination.

"Some healthcare workers are upset about that and requesting that we have a choice. Our patients have a choice and we feel that we should also be given that choice," Stephanie Mercado, one of the protesters, said.

Mercado says they're not against the vaccine, but rather the requirement to get one. She hopes there is no retaliation from UnityPoint for the walkout.

Employees can request exemptions to the requirement for medical or religious reasons. UnityPoint has hospitals across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and employs over 33,000 people.

UnityPoint provided KWWL a statement regarding Wednesday's demonstration, saying that the vaccine requirement was put in place for the safety of their patients and the community.