ROADBLOCKS: Immigrant and refugee community still face derecho hardships, one year later

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The aftermath of the derecho proved that if we work together, Iowans can overcome anything. However, some members of the immigrant and refugee community are still fighting battles that began as soon as the derecho's winds died down.

Having estimated winds of 140 miles per hour, the storm devastated thousands of families, businesses, and homes. Apartment complexes like Cedar Terrace, Westdale Court, and Glenbrook were severely damaged from the straight-line winds. Severe enough to relocate families to new homes.

DESIRE NIKOZUBAKWA

Burundian refugee, Desire Nikozubakwa, lives in the Westdale Court apartments and remembers the storm as if it were yesterday.

"I realized this is not a normal storm, so I had closed the door, in about 3 seconds the wind came," Nikozubakwa said, "I thought maybe this is the last day of my life, I had another friend inside, he said get on your knees let's pray this is the end of our life."

Desire Nikozubakwa sitting in his living room at the Westdale Court Apartments.





With the wind coming through his apartment and slamming him against the walls, Desire saw the derecho damage everything he knew and owned.

"It came for everyone, not just me, see all the buildings this whole place was devastated, there was no house left undamaged."

Days after the storm, Desire was provided food and a place to sleep. However, a year later, he still has not received any federal help.

"The things that got damaged in my house is a lot, I didn't get a lot of help," Nikozubakwa said, "I didn't get any support."

JANET NADAGIJIMANA

Desire is not the only one facing similar challenges. Living a mile away in the Glenbrook Apartments, Burundian refugee Janet Nadagijimana's car was damaged during the storm. From driving to work to dropping her children off at school, Janet was were worried her car would never get fixed, due to not speaking English.

Images of Janet Nadagijimana's damaged car after the derecho.





"I cried because I asked myself what am I going to do," Janet said, "kids asking me what are you going to do, money how are things going to get paid you don't speak English."

Eventually, Janet was able to find a translator to help get her car fixed. Although helpful, it still took four months before her car was replaced. KWWL's Alaina Kwan asked if Janet had difficulties applying for FEMA aid, and was unsure of what it was.

"No I did not receive, I don't know what that is." Janet Nadagijimana, Burundian Refugee

THE PROBLEM

In a 2017 report by the group, "Gateways for Growth," more than 9,000 immigrants live in Linn County. According to the Catherine McAuley Center, out of Cedar Rapids, most of the immigrants and refugees they have on file fall below the federal poverty level.

The non-profit organization, "United, We March Forward," has been working and building relationships, to help bridge gaps that are often overlooked for the community. From the pandemic to derecho recovery, their hope is to provide relief to these families already struggling financially.

Images of United We March Forward volunteers in action.





Founder Mugisha Gloire said many families can't get a lot of the help they need because of language barriers.

"Compared to last year when everything was alive, everyone was coming assistance was everywhere, but now it's become less," Gloire said.

Another organization, working side by side with families in Linn and Johnson County, is the "Refugee and Immigrant Association."

Made up of volunteers who were also refugees and immigrants, Assistant Executive Director Boumedien Kasha said they focus on providing immediate support, from providing cooking fuel to giving free rides to school.

The RIA donating coal for cooking, when families were without power.

The RIA providing rides to school for families with derecho-damaged cars.

"We understand that community better, we went through the life which the refugees and immigrants have gone through," Kasha said, "we grab the needs from the community and we work based on that."

THE SOLUTION

Seeing the lack of aid for the community, both organizations have tried to connect families with translators and seek professionals for help. However, in spite of their efforts, both agree the time and money they invest in is not enough to help the entire community.

"It has to be a community effort, and it goes all the way up to the government, we do better when everyone has an equal chance and equal opportunity, but when there's some that are struggling, you can't go nowhere."

Mugisha and Kasha hope a city or federal department can be created, ensuring these refugee families receive the aid they're entitled to, especially a year later.

However, both agree if there were more translators, on the ground in these communities, it would be a step in the right direction.

United We March Forward and the Refugee & Immigrant Association also believe if there were more people willing to get involved, it could open doors for a lot of families in desperate need of help.

GET INVOLVED

Below is a list of organizations, actively helping refugees and immigrants towards derecho relief:

