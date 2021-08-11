Rainfall totals from August 10, 2021
One year after the historic derecho of 2020, severe thunderstorms once again moved through eastern Iowa bringing damaging wind and even quarter size hail.
While some areas received beneficial rainfall, other areas did not see a drop, or very little rain in the bucket.
Here is a list of rainfall totals from across eastern Iowa.
|Town
|Amount
|Waterloo Airport
|Trace
|Dubuque Airport
|0.38
|Cedar Rapids Airport
|0.00
|Iowa City Airport
|0.00
|Anamosa 3SSW, IA
|0.59
|Bellevue LD 12, IA
|0.98
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.02
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.04
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.37
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.21
|Cedar Rapids 5.2 NNE
|0.60
|Center Point 4.0 SSE
|0.99
|Central City 6.7 W
|3.24
|CHARLES CITY, IA
|Trace
|CLUTIER, IA
|1.15
|Dubuque #3, IA
|0.33
|Dubuque (near downtown)
|0.56
|Dubuque (north)
|0.79
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.54
|Dubuque L&D 11, IA
|0.75
|Dysart
|0.36
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.03
|ELKADER 6SSW, IA
|0.10
|Ely 0.5 SE
|Trace
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.01
|FAYETTE, IA
|0.30
|GARWIN, IA
|0.15
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|Trace
|GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA
|0.04
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.04
|Independence
|1.22
|Independence Airport
|0.82
|IOWA FALLS, IA
|Trace
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.14
|MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA
|0.86
|MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA
|0.55
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.18
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.38
|Monona 9.7 N
|1.33
|Monticello, IA
|1.56
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|Trace
|OELWEIN 1E, IA
|0.04
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.55
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.06
|Stanley
|0.22
|Tama
|1.40
|Tripoli
|0.38
|Urbana
|0.93
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.04
|West Chester 0.1 SW
|Trace