Rainfall totals from August 10, 2021

8:04 am Schnack's Weather Blog

One year after the historic derecho of 2020, severe thunderstorms once again moved through eastern Iowa bringing damaging wind and even quarter size hail.

While some areas received beneficial rainfall, other areas did not see a drop, or very little rain in the bucket.

Here is a list of rainfall totals from across eastern Iowa.

TownAmount
Waterloo AirportTrace
Dubuque Airport0.38
Cedar Rapids Airport0.00
Iowa City Airport0.00
Anamosa 3SSW, IA0.59
Bellevue LD 12, IA0.98
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW0.02
Cedar Falls 0.6 N0.04
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE0.37
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW0.21
Cedar Rapids 5.2 NNE0.60
Center Point 4.0 SSE0.99
Central City 6.7 W3.24
CHARLES CITY, IATrace
CLUTIER, IA1.15
Dubuque #3, IA0.33
Dubuque (near downtown)0.56
Dubuque (north)0.79
Dubuque 1.4 WNW0.54
Dubuque L&D 11, IA0.75
Dysart0.36
Elkader 6.8 WSW0.03
ELKADER 6SSW, IA0.10
Ely 0.5 SETrace
Fairfax 4.0 NW0.01
FAYETTE, IA0.30
GARWIN, IA0.15
GRUNDY CENTER, IATreac
GRUNDY CENTER, IATrace
GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA0.04
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW0.04
Independence1.22
Independence Airport0.82
IOWA FALLS, IATrace
Lisbon 0.1 W0.14
MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA0.86
MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA0.55
Marengo 3.6 N0.18
Marion 1.7 NNW0.38
Monona 9.7 N1.33
Monticello, IA1.56
New Hampton 0.4 SWTrace
OELWEIN 1E, IA0.04
Robins 0.8 SE0.55
Shellsburg 2.9 S0.06
Stanley0.22
Tama1.40
Tripoli0.38
Urbana0.93
Wellman 4.0 E0.04
West Chester 0.1 SWTrace
Kyle Kiel

Meteorologist

