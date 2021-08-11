Nonprofit supporting gaming referendum in Linn County names board members

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- As plans continue to take shape for a casino in the Cedar Rapids area, board members have been named to the Linn County Gaming Association, which is pushing for gambling to be reallowed in the county after the November election.

A resolution approved by the Linn County Board of Supervisors will allow voters to decide on Nov. 2, 2021 whether to reallow gambling games in the county. The Gaming Association is encouraging voters to support this referendum.

Community leader Anne Parmley has been named the president of the LCGA. She was previously senior vice president of client services at Pearson, an education services company.

“We know Linn County supports gaming, and we know that the revenue a casino would generate for our community is more important now than ever before,” Parmley said. “I am honored and excited to be part of this association. Voting yes on the gaming referendum is an important step in unlocking the full potential of our community.”

Other LCGA board members include Todd Bergen of Skogman Realty, Zach Bohannon of Estes Partners, Brooke Fitzgerald of The Restoration Project, and Monica Slaughter, the assistant Linn County attorney.

Voters first approved a gambling vote in 2013 by 61.23 percent, but per state law, gambling measures must be voted on and approved twice, eight years apart. If the Nov. 2 vote passes, gambling will permanently be allowed in Linn County.

Iowa requires that casinos share a percentage of revenue with local charities and community projects, so if the gaming referendum is passed again, the LCGA will serve as a nonprofit organization that facilitates that revenue to other organizations.

While the November vote would allow gambling in the county, approval of a specific gambling facility in the county has more requirements, including an application and approval by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. The LCGA would serve as the license holder for the proposed casino.

The LCGA says they are looking to build support for the referendum and also working with businesses and nonprofits.

The Cedar Rapids Development Group was involved in the gambling referendum campaign in 2013 and is also supporting the vote to pass.

“Voting yes on this referendum is about Linn County’s future,” Drew Skogman, member of CRDG said. “Linn County is the largest county in Iowa without a gaming facility, and it’s time for us to receive the same economic stimulus that casinos bring to other counties in the state.”

A kickoff event is set for September 8 for businesses and nonprofit organizations.