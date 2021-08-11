Nashua cat shelter in need of donations after damage from flash flooding

NASHUA, Iowa (KWWL) -- A shelter for special needs cats in Nashua is recovering after flash flooding damaged most of its buildings on Monday.

C & W Rustic Hollow Shelter has been on intense cleaning duty since then, with a professional cleaning crew on site.

In an update posted to their website and social media the sanctuary says that despite the damage, all the cats are okay besides having wet feet. They say they've applied for grants and fundraising but can use all the donations they can get as the damage could be around $20,000.

"We've had to have a lot of our flooring tore up, some of our walls removed," C & W director Keisha Stough said. "It's a lot of damage. So there's all kinds of things that we could use."

The sanctuary serves on average about 200 cats.

Their PayPal is rustichollowshelter@gmail.com for anyone wishing to make a donation. The sanctuary is also accepting donations mailed to C & W Rustic Hollow Shelter PO Box 67Nashua, IA 50658.

