NAACP: Justice must probe arrest threats against Texas Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NAACP is urging the Justice Department to investigate whether a federal crime was being committed when Texas Republicans threatened to have their Democratic colleagues arrested. The threats stemmed from their refusal to attend a legislative session in an effort to try and block a sweeping elections overhaul bill that makes it harder to vote in the state. Earlier Wednesday, officers of the Texas House of Representatives delivered civil arrest warrants for more than 50 absent Democrats as frustrated Republicans ratcheted up efforts to end the standoff.