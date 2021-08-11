Mississippi Book Festival canceled because of COVID concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Organizers of the Mississippi Book Festival say the Aug. 21 event has been canceled because of concerns as the state is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Executive director Holly Lange says authors were uncomfortable traveling, and organizers did not want to create a COVID-19 super-spreader event. The free event was to have been held inside and outside the state Capitol and at a nearby church in downtown Jackson. More than 180 authors were signed up to speak during 48 panel discussions. The 2020 festival was also canceled because of the pandemic. Past festivals have attracted thousands of people.