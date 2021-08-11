Waterloo man shot in leg after altercation Wednesday afternoon

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- There was a heavy police presence in the 600 block of W 3rd Street in Waterloo Wednesday afternoon after a man was shot in the leg.

Police responded to the area for reports of a shooting just before 2:30 p.m. Authorities say the victim was shot after an altercation and was seen leaving in an ambulance.

Children were reported to have been playing in the area during the shooting, but there are no other reported injuries.

No information about possible suspects is known at this time.

This is a developing story.