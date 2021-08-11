Man behind the Field of Dreams stadium set for Thursday’s game

DYERSVILLE (KWWL) -- Murray Cook has seen this field nearly everyday recently, and every time it's the same reaction.

“Goosebumps. Everytime I come out here," says MLB's long-time field and stadium consultant, "Not to be corny, but it's amazing right?”

Cook is no stranger to big special projects, and like all of them this one came with its own challenges.

“We looked at the other site first, and you see what we've built here, there's just not enough room to build the seating structure," he says of the original field from the movie site, "So we moved the home plate about a thousand feet to the west.”

The original field is still the entry point. Fans will first walk through the corn in centerfield to a path that comes complete with the sounds of the film made 32 years ago. The whole scene gets a thumbs up from Field of Dreams actor Dwier Brown.

“It's just spectacular," says Brown who played John Kinsella, "Who would've thought they could play an MLB game here? This is just beyond any of my dreams.“

That goes for Cook as well, as a fan of the movie, it was something special to carve this one right out of an Iowa cornfield."

“We knocked it down, just like in the movie, when Ray Kinsella and his daughter were on a tractor riding through it, that's what we did.”