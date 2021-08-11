Linn County holds first public forum regarding American Rescue Plan Act funding

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Around 30 people showed up for the first public forum Linn County held regarding funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library was filled with listening ears as the county presented information on eligible uses of the $44 million ARPA funds the county is receiving.

Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker said, "this will be one of the largest cash infusions this community has ever seen." Walker went on to say the county wants to understand the needs of the community and be careful in the process.

Informing the community

The first part of the forum was a presentation given by the county. Darrin Gage, director of policy and administration, kicked things off explaining eligible and ineligible uses of the ARPA funds.

Then, Ashley Balius, community outreach and assistance director spoke on the housing and childcare needs in the county. Balius explained the difference between the state and local rent assistance programs. Linn County residents can apply to up to 18 months of rent and utility assistance. On a local level, the county is allowing three months of that assistance to be used for prospective rent. "We are hoping to stabilize households as best as we actually can," Balius said.

The last presenter was Tamara Marcus, Linn County sustainability manager. Marcus spoke on inequities in the community, regarding housing, COVID-19 cases and poverty. On top of recovering from the pandemic, the county is also facing recovery from the derecho. "You may include, the impacts of derecho as well... but you definitely need to have how your program or project is responding to COVID specifically," Marcus said.

Hearing from "strategic community partners"

Supervisor Walker invited several community leaders to speak on specific issues they see the county facing.

Harold Walehwa, Advocates for Social Justice member, spoke on the issue of housing. Walehwa noted the survey ASJ, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and the Sunrise Movement put out. He said a lot of concern was around affordable housing. Bringing up the need for people whose "English is a second language have access and are able to get translators for all of these awesome programs," Walehwa said.

Sunrise Movement, Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation and Horizons also shared their concerns at the forum.

Lemi Tilahun, a community organizer spoke on issues refugees and immigrants face in the county. Tilahun says for them trust equals access. Tilahun says there is a need to build programs that "encourage the development of community based organizations that are going to provide for emerging populations the assistance that they need."

The common theme among the speakers was issues regarding equity. "I feel like we're going to use this money to address the serious issues in this community, like housing and food insecurity and education and to help small businesses and other things like that," Walker said.

What's next?

The 90 minute forum ended with a question and answer session. The county is encouraging the community to provide input on needs and priorities through a survey. More forums will be held in Ben Rogers and Louis Zumbach's districts in the future.