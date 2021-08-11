Israel to approve West Bank settlement, Palestinian building

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s new government is set to grant its first major approval of West Bank settlement construction but will also include a rare authorization of construction for Palestinian areas as well in the upcoming announcement, according to an Israeli security official. The mixed messages appear to be aimed at bolstering the Palestinian Authority while also trying to blunt international opposition to Israeli settlement construction on occupied lands. The official said that Israel next week is expected to formally authorize the construction of some 1,000 homes for Palestinians. The construction is to take place in “Area C,” the parts of the occupied West Bank placed under full Israeli control under past peace accords.