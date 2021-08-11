Israel tightens coronavirus restrictions as new cases surge

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s government on Wednesday advanced a raft of new coronavirus restrictions, including sweeping implementation of a digital vaccine passport and tighter restrictions on mass gatherings, as the country struggles with skyrocketing new infections. The country that had appeared to put the coronavirus pandemic behind it a few months ago after a world-leading vaccine drive is now reimposing regulations in a bid to clamp back down on infections. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the government would be “giving a booster” to the country’s healthcare system as new coronavirus cases continue a precipitous climb.