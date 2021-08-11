Horse trainer pleads guilty in racehorse-drugging scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — A racehorse trainer has pleaded guilty in New York to charges related to a scheme to give horses performance enhancing drugs so they perform better. Jorge Navarro entered the plea Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. Navarro was charged last year along with over two dozen others in a crackdown by federal authorities on what they described as a widespread international scheme to speed up horses with drugs. In a release, U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss called Navarro a “reckless fraudster.” Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 17. A message seeking comment was sent to Navarro’s lawyer.