Head-on crash in Fayette County leaves one with minor injuries

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — A head-on crash occurred on August 10 just after three in the afternoon on Highway 18 and 280th St. outside of Clermont.

Fayette County Sheriff's deputies discovered 72-year-old Gregory Ptacek of West Union was driving a 2000 Buick in a rain storm when he drifted into an oncoming 2011 Chevy driven by Cassie Siebrecht of Clermont.

Ptacek received minor injuries and was sent a local hospital in West Union. Ptacek was cited for crossing the center line. Both cars are a total loss.