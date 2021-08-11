Flood Warning issued August 11 at 8:33AM CDT until August 14 at 4:16AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.

* Until early Saturday morning.

* At 825 AM, the estimated river stage was 14.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.8 feet

this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday

morning.

* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around

Gays Mills.