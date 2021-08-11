Faculty members call for masks and flexibility in petition sent to Iowa Board of Regents

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hundreds of signatures follow a 2-page letter sent to the Iowa Board of Regents that calls for further public health measures as Iowa college students prepare to return to the classroom in a few weeks.

Read the full letter and petition here.

"I write today to advocate for vaccine and mask mandates/incentivization and online options for teaching and meeting," the letter reads in part.

Many of the names on that petition belong to faculty and staff at the University of Iowa. One of those is Loren Glass, the English Department Chair, who wants to see more flexibility for instructors.

"I do think that there are some folks who suffer from particular, you know vulnerabilities or risks, and they should be allowed to take the actions that are necessary for their specific situation.

The petition calls for several possible mitigation strategies including the following:

Reinstating flexible work arrangements for all faculty and staff who can work from home.

Requiring vaccinations, like other Big 10 schools such as the Universities of Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, the University of Michigan, Indiana University and Rutgers University.

Charging unvaccinated students, faculty and staff additional health fees or giving vaccinated students a tuition discount and vaccinated employees hazard pay.

Requiring unvaccinated staff, students and faculty to be tested regularly for Covid.

Allowing faculty and staff to meet with students via zoom for some classes regardless of the size.

Offering hybrid options for all meetings.

Creating clear and swift guidelines informed by epidemiologists, virologists, and high-level health researchers which can be adapted to numerous scenarios and sharing these guidelines immediately so we are prepared and can plan our instruction. I want the university to be proactive.

Glass says he plans to teach in-person this fall but with a mask. He adds that he will conduct any other business virtually.

"Unless there's a mask mandate, I'll have office hours online I'm going to have department meetings online. I'm still contemplating exactly how I'm going to handle the messaging to my students and in classrooms and indeed many of us feel that we're not being given clear advice on that," Glass said.

The Iowa Board of Regents could mandate masks at Iowa's 3 state universities as they are not included in a law signed this spring that bans mask mandates at K-12 schools.

In a statement, the governing body says in part, "The Board’s guiding principle for the fall 2021 semester has been to give students a return to as much of a traditional educational experience and student life activities as possible. This includes in-person coursework and other campus opportunities at levels similar to prior to the pandemic."

UI continues to provide updates regarding COVID-19 on its website reiterating the need for mask-wearing and the benefits of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Neither a mask nor a vaccine is required on campus other than in healthcare settings or on public transit.

Only the Board of Regents has the power to implement a mask mandate at the university.