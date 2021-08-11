EXPLAINER: What’s at stake in Boys Scouts bankruptcy case

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys recently reached a tentative agreement that could help pave the way for the Boy Scouts of America to exit bankruptcy. Many issues in the case remain unresolved, however. A Delaware judge has set a Thursday hearing on a proposed $850 million agreement between the Boy Scouts and attorneys representing about 70,000 child sex abuse claimants. The agreement also includes local Boy Scout councils, the official victims committee appointed by the bankruptcy trustee, and lawyers appointed to represent possible future claimants. But it faces opposition from insurance companies, lawyers representing thousands of other abuse victims and various church denominations that have sponsored local Boy Scout troops.