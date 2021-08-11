Edmunds: Five affordable sporty midsize sedans

Edmunds: Five affordable sporty midsize sedansNew
Midsize sedans are excellent choices as family transportation or as a more refined alternative to a compact car. There are also a number of sporty options available for buyers who want a bit more entertainment from their ride. A handful of automakers have recently come out with new performance-tuned sedans that have upgraded engines and more responsive handling to make driving fun. Edmunds’ experts have selected their five favorite models under $35,000.