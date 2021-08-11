Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Medical experts say there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant. That’s despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone worried about their chances of conceiving. In Pfizer’s study, a similar number of women became pregnant in the group given the vaccine as in the group given dummy shots. U.S. health officials and obstetrician groups recommend the vaccines to help prevent COVID-19 during pregnancy, when risks for severe illness from the virus are elevated.