Aug. 11: Active COVID-19 cases in Iowa rise back over 10,000

(KWWL) — There were 4,872 new, confirmed cases from Wednesday, August 4 to Wednesday, August 11, according to the state’s dashboard, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 387,273. The number of new cases is up 36 percent from new cases reported last week.

The state’s website says that of the 387,273 people who have tested positive, 369,542 have recovered. This is 935 more recoveries than what the state reported last week.

The state is reporting 17 new deaths from COVID-19 over the past week, with a death toll of 6,210.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (369,542) and the number of deaths (6,210) from the total number of cases (387,273) shows there are currently 11,521 active positive cases in the state. This is 3,920 more active cases than what was reported last Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 47 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 214 (up from 158 last week). Of those, 61 are in the ICU (up from 50 last week), and 24 are on ventilators (up from 19 last week).

As of Wednesday afternoon, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 2,992,943 total doses have been administered to Iowa residents and 1,560,228 individuals have completed the series. This is 11,088 more completed vaccinations than last Wednesday.

Black Hawk County: 446 more residents have been fully vaccinated for a total of 63,525.

Linn County: 721 more residents have been fully vaccinated for a total of 122,169.

Johnson County: 453 more residents have been fully vaccinated for a total of 89,569.

Dubuque County: 342 more residents have been fully vaccinated for a total of 51,583.

You can view the dashboard for more vaccine data. You can find more vaccine information and stories here.

View COVID-19 numbers from last Wednesday here.