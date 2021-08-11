2021: So far a dozen kids have died after being left in a hot car

(KWWL) -- Every year several kids fall victim to the dangers of being left alone or becoming trapped in a hot car.

The National Safety Council says an average of 38 children under the age of 15 die from heatstroke due to being in a hot car. So far in 2021, there have been 12 deaths compared to 25 in 2020.

"Their temperature rises quicker than an adult, it can rise 3 to 5 times faster than an adult," said Cassie Hernandez with UnityPoint Health's Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Hernandez says to watch for signs of heatstroke for kids including a headache, clammy skin, sweating, fatigue, and if they lose consciousness seek medical help immediately.