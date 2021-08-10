UNI Football prepares for fierce position battles

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)--To prepare for a tough season opening at 8th ranked Iowa State in Ames UNI Head Coach Mark Farley says the competition is heating up and no position on the UNI Football team is secure--not even quarterback…Where Will McElvain is a two year starter who took the Panthers to the playoffs as a freshman.

But Farley says the quarterback and the running back positions are both open competitions….

At quarterback--McElvain will be battling redshirt freshman Justin Fomby who played a couple of games when McElvain was hurt… Michigan State transfer Theo Day and Trinity Valley transfer Matt Morrisey. And at running back---former Wisconsin Badger and California Golden Bear Bradrick Shaw joins the Panthers as a graduate student. Farley talks about the importance of creating the position battles..

Mark Farley, "I believe now we have competition in the quarterback room we will be able to battle that position out we brought in Theo Day of Michigan State and we brought in Matt Morrisey of Trinity Valley those two are added and on the offensive running back side---we brought in Bradrick Shaw and Vance McShane so add those to the players who were already here and you create an internal competition and now as you add to the guys battling for the position its going to make our team better and that is what I mean by internal competition that's going to make us better than external competition."

Redshirt Sophomore Theo Day was a four-star recruit out of high school in Canton, Michigan. He transferred to UNI after Spring Practice at Michigan State.

