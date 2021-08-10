Trees Forever reflects on derecho anniversary one year later

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - "Many people did not know how much they loved their trees until they were gone," Shannon Ramsay, founder of Trees Forever said.

When reflecting on the derecho a year later, the first thing that came to Ramsay's mind was the loss of trees. Trees Forever has been a leader in the replanting process. The non-profit has provided around 21,000 trees across the state. Six thousand of the trees are adopted out to the Cedar Rapids metro area.

The ReLeaf plan

Alongside the city of Cedar Rapids, Trees Forever is assisting with the ReLeaf program to create a replanting plan to bring back the tree canopy. Over 70% of the canopy was lost in the storm, and Ramsay says they need to plant up to 5,000 trees a year just to cover the streets and parks.

Ramsay says the community is eager to replant. "They want to pick up their shovels and all I can say is when you pick up your shovel you're going to have to pick up a watering bucket because it's hot and dry," Ramsay said.

A need for funds

To restore the canopy, Trees Forever aims to raise more than $5 million dollars in private funds. According to a press release, the funds raised will match $10 million in public funds, reaching a total of $15 million.

"We have a long way to go to reach our $5 million goal, and that's before we really know how much it's going to cost," Ramsay said.

The release also shared Alliant Energy, Collins Aerospace and Aegon Transamerica Foundation have made their own contributions, which combined equal more than $1 million.

Consequences of the storm

Ramsay says one oak tree can support up to 500 species, including insects, birds and mammals. "People are talking a lot about how much their energy bills have gone up," Ramsay said. Mentioning how the loss of shade is a contributing factor.

Beyond the scientific impacts of the storm, many are still grieving the loss of trees emotionally. "People drive down the street they haven't driven down and you know they cry or it's been painful," Ramsay said.

"I'm hoping the anniversary helps us all to move on a bit and you know we're really fortunate to have a visionary plan underway," Ramsay continued.

Fall season replanting

More tree adoption and planting events will take place during the upcoming fall season. Trees Forever is in need of volunteers. They also suggest tree adopters provide contact information to stay up to date on tree care.