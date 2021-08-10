TRACKING: Severe T-Storm Watch until 8 PM

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms this evening. Some storms could be severe. Large hail, damaging wind, very heavy rain, and an isolated tornado are possible with any of the stronger storms. The storms taper off by midnight. Warm and humid with lows near 70.

Wednesday: It is still hot and humid. Highs are near 90 with dewpoints in the mid 70s. This is down a little bit from near 80s on Tuesday. There is a chance for a few afternoon and evening storms. Some storms could be severe again. Large hail and damaging wind will be the primary threat.

Wednesday Night: Storms end during the evening and then the sky becomes mostly clear. It stays warm and humid with lows in 60s.

Thursday: One more day of hot and humid weather before the humidity level drops. Highs are near 90s with dewpoints near 70. Expect a mostly sunny sky. During the afternoon there is a slight chance for a shower/storm.

Friday: Partly cloudy, cooler (low 80s), and less humid (dewpoints near 60).