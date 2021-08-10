TRACKING: Dangerous heat and strong storms

The Storm Prediction has placed our far eastern counties under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms (level 3 out of 5) and the rest of the viewing area under a Slight Risk for severe storms (level 2 out of 5) for today.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of Eastern Iowa today from noon to 7 PM.

Today: We’re talking dangerous heat today and the chance for strong to severe storms. First with the heat, high temperatures warm from the upper 80s to mid 90s, with dew points in the mid 70s. That means we could be seeing heat indices of up to 105 degrees. If you’ll be outdoors today, take some water with you. Now onto the potential for severe weather. There’s a lot of ingredients to aid in storms becoming severe, but a cap will have to be broken first in order for them to form. Storms could fire up as early as 3 PM and as late as 7 PM. The primary threat with these storms is damaging wind gusts that could reach up to 70 mph. Other hazards that may be possible include large hail and an isolated tornado or two. Southwest winds are at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Storms end before midnight, leading to some clearing of clouds. Temperatures are still quite mild and dew points remain high. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. South winds are at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: The heat and humidity continue, along with the risk of strong to severe storms. High temperatures rise from the upper 80s to the low 90s. Dew points are expected to be in the low to mid 70s, making heat indices of 100 degrees possible. There’s a Slight Risk for severe storms over our eastern and southern counties, as well. Storms fire along the stalled cold front and may congeal into another cluster of storms. This time, the storm track may be southward. Large hail and damaging wind gusts look to be the primary threats. Southwest winds are at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Storms end before midnight. Low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: The cold front continues to work south and eventually clears our area. We’ll see a wind shift from south to north at 5-10 mph. High temperatures are in the low 90s, but we’ll find some relief finally overnight.

This Weekend: It’s looking dry and warm, with a party cloudy sky.