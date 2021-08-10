SLIM PICKINGS: Marion apple orchard still regrowing one year after being left bare by derecho

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) - Allen’s Orchard is still feeling the effects of the derecho, and will continue to for years to come.

The orchard had just opened for the season when the derecho swept through eastern Iowa causing significant damage to the apple trees.

“We knew we were going to have a great deal of difficulty with some of our trees,” Allen’s Orchard’s Mary Ann Gensicke said.

The strong winds of the derecho left sections of the apple orchard completely bare.

“Which was kind of, you know, a heartbreak,” Allen’s Orchard Owner Chris Gensicke said.

Years of hard work went into growing and maintaining the trees.

Gensicke says he’s experienced straight-line winds before, but never any as strong as those the derecho brought.

“We are still finding damage that has existed that was kind of hidden until we hit the peak of the summer when trees are stressed the most so we’ll have even more to replant next year,” he said.

The trees had apples on them, and after the storm passed, nearly 90% of them ended up on the ground.

“And about 50% of our overall tree canopy got pulled out of the ground, knocked over, broken, or you know, quite frankly, gone. It was an absolute mess out here,” Chris Gensicke said.

Since the derecho, about 1,000 trees were planted, with about 200 more on the way. However, drought-like conditions have made it difficult for the trees.

Gensicke says he and his staff needed to put in a new irrigation system because the old one was destroyed by the derecho.

“It’s just very hard for a tree to stand when it’s tippy anyway and then the roots all dry out because the ground is so dry,” Mary Ann Gensicke said.

The work is not nearly complete yet, as an apple tree takes four to five years to produce a good quality fruit.

Hoping for good weather, and crossing fingers to never have to endure another derecho again, the road to recovery for Allen’s Orchard will be a long one.

“If it happens we will continue to rebuild,” Mary Ann Gensicke said.

The orchard teamed up with another apple orchard in Minnesota to provide their customers with some produce last year.

Allen’s Orchard is open on the weekends in August and will be open seven days a week in September until the end of the season.