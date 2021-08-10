Skip to Content

Senate debates Dems’ $3.5T budget, GOP launches attacks

2:19 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have started pushing their $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate. Republicans responded by unleashing an avalanche of amendments aimed at making their rivals pay a price in next year’s elections. But congressional approval of the budget resolution seems assured. It would mark a crucial first step toward enacting the heart of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda by opening the door to a follow-up bill. In turn, that legislation would channel the government’s fiscal might to assisting families, creating jobs and fighting climate change. The wealthy and big companies would finance much of it with higher taxes. 

Associated Press

