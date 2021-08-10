Rwandan, Mozambican forces chase rebels after retaking port

MOCIMBOA DA PRAIA, Mozambique (AP) — Fresh from recapturing a strategic northern Mozambican port held by Islamic extremist rebels for a year, Rwandan and Mozambican troops say they are pursuing the insurgents into surrounding areas. After retaking Mocimboa da Praia earlier this week, leaders of the joint force of Mozambican military and 1,000 Rwandan army troops say they will be chasing the extremists and seeking to establish peace and stability in the northern Cabo Delgado province. The commander of the Rwandan Defence Force mission in Mozambique, Innocent Kabandana, said the retaking of Mocimboa da Praia is the first step in restoring stability to the province.