Residents at Shellsburg mobile home park still struggling with derecho damage a year later

SHELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Timber Ridge Mobile Home Park suffered significant damage on August 10th, 2021 as powerful winds ravaged central and eastern Iowa. A year later, damaged and destroyed homes are still visible.

Homeowners at the park in rural Benton County say a handful of residents were forced to leave as their homes were no longer considered safe. Bob Fuhrman, who's lived at the park for 30 years, says things are the worst he's ever seen. He says he's disappointed with the new property owners.

"The main problems are all these promises. Now they're going to jack our lot rent up again starting next month, Fuhrman said.

In a statement to KWWL, the management team said they're currently working through the legal process of acquiring the title for the homes so severely damaged that they were abandoned. Once those titles are acquired, the company says they'll begin removing those abandoned homes.

Read their full statement below: