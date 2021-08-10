Residents at Shellsburg mobile home park still struggling with derecho damage a year later
SHELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Timber Ridge Mobile Home Park suffered significant damage on August 10th, 2021 as powerful winds ravaged central and eastern Iowa. A year later, damaged and destroyed homes are still visible.
Homeowners at the park in rural Benton County say a handful of residents were forced to leave as their homes were no longer considered safe. Bob Fuhrman, who's lived at the park for 30 years, says things are the worst he's ever seen. He says he's disappointed with the new property owners.
"The main problems are all these promises. Now they're going to jack our lot rent up again starting next month, Fuhrman said.
In a statement to KWWL, the management team said they're currently working through the legal process of acquiring the title for the homes so severely damaged that they were abandoned. Once those titles are acquired, the company says they'll begin removing those abandoned homes.
Read their full statement below:
As you know, the storm came through this area and caused significant damage to our community. Shortly after the storm occurred, we made the decision to bring in additional people and resources in order to assist us with the immediate cleanup to get the community back up and running. We engaged vendors to demolish damaged homes that we owned, assist with home repairs, and complete necessary tree clean up. For damaged homes that remain in the community, many of them are owed by tenants who walked away from their home after the storm and we do not own title to these homes. We are required to follow the proper legal channels to acquire title in order to remove or rehab these homes and we are currently working through that process. We have vendors engaged and standing by to complete additional work as soon as we are able to acquire title to the abandoned homes.Timber Ridge Mobile Home Community Management Team