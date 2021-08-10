Reporter/Multimedia Journalist

KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving Iowa’s second largest DMA, is looking for an ambitious, talented Reporter/Multi-Media Journalist to produce news content for our award-winning television station and website.

You'll work with new, state-of-the-art HD cameras and editing equipment, producing compelling stories for our TV and web audiences. Our team uses LiveU backpacks for daily newsgathering, with access to our satellite truck and Storm Chase 7 vehicles.

You'll enterprise, shoot, write and edit stories that set us apart from the competition: everything from breaking news to memorable features. We're looking for someone who is just as comfortable in a live ad-lib situation as they are with a script. Superior writing skills are key, as well as your ability to connect with the audience.

If you'd like to be part of our award-winning team, send a link and resume to your online video.

