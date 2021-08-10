Pressure builds on Texas Democrats as some end holdout

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cracks are widening in a standoff over a new GOP voting bill in Texas. The return of some Democrats who had fled to Washington, D.C., last month to block new election laws left Republicans needing just five more lawmakers Tuesday to get back to work in the state House of Representatives. The Texas Legislature has been at a standstill since more than 50 Democrats took off last month in protest of the measures. The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a decision that could allow Democratic lawmakers to be arrested or detained for refusing to show up.