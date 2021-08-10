PBS chief: Diversity efforts not all ‘our best,’ changes set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The chief executive of PBS says the public broadcasting service has fallen short on some aspects of diversity. PBS CEO Paula Kerger says it’s taking steps toward comprehensive change to be overseen by a new executive hired for the task. Cecilia Loving is joining PBS as senior vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, reporting to Kerger. Loving has been serving as a deputy commissioner and chief diversity officer for the New York City Fire Department. The PBS head also announced a multimillion-dollar commitment to support the work of underrepresented filmmakers, and said all producers will provide a diversity and inclusion plan for all PBS programs.