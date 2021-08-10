Newscast Producer (Part Time)

KWWL Television, Inc., the NBC affiliate in eastern Iowa, is looking for a smart, competitive newscast producer. When you’re not leading the team on air, you’ll also take the lead online and on social media. You will have access to all the latest technology at our state-of-the-art digital facility.

We're looking for a part-time producer who’s interested in learning and growing in a fast-paced news environment. If you love being the person in charge of all the elements that go into a newscast, you’re the right person for this job.

Ideal candidates must love juggling multiple assignments, working with a close-knit team, and be willing to give up early mornings as this position is for a morning role. Our team has proudly earned Emmy, Iowa Broadcast News Association, and regional Edward R. Murrow awards in just the past year.

Some newscast producing experience, such as at a college level, is preferred. This is a great opportunity for a college student about to transition into their first full-time journalism job.

If you'd like to be part of our award-winning team, send a link to your online video to:

Allison Gibson, News Director

agibson@kwwl.com

KWWL Television, Inc.

511 East Fifth Street Waterloo, IA 50703

KWWL TV, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.