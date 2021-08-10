Moratorium for derecho-damaged building permit fees ends in parts of Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One year after last year's derecho damaged hundreds of buildings in Linn County and displaced countless residents, the waiver of building permit fees is expiring.

The waiver applies for certain cities including Alburnett, Bertram, Center Point, Ely, Lisbon, Mount Vernon, and Springville, as well as unincorporated areas in Linn County.

Anyone in these areas who has acquired a permit to repair derecho-damaged buildings before Tuesday will get a free one-year extension, but those who get a permit after August 10, 2021, will have to pay.

Permits are still required for the repairs or reconstruction of derecho-damaged buildings, to make sure contractors are registered with the state and that repairs are done with necessary inspections. But Linn County is continuing to waive the fee for permits acquired before the one-year anniversary of the storm.