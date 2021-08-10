Longtime AP journalist Ahn Mu-hun dies at age 97

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ahn Mu-hun, a longtime Associated Press journalist who covered South Korea’s stunning economic rise from the devastation of the 1950-53 Korean War and its transition from dictatorship to democracy in the 1980s, has died at age 97. Ahn’s son, Ahn Young-joon, an AP photojournalist, says his father died at a nursing home in Goyang, near Seoul. Ahn joined the AP in 1960 and spent the next three decades covering the Koreas during a dramatic period highlighted by South Korea’s rapid rise as an Asian industrial power and massive pro-democracy demonstrations that were violently suppressed by Seoul’s military leaders until they accepted free elections in 1987.