Linn County Solid Waste Agency marking derecho anniversary with free lunch for customers, staff

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency is marking the 1st anniversary of the August 10, 2020 derecho with Appreciation Day for customers and staff at the landfill and Resource Recovery building in Marion.

Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on August 10th. Burgers, hotdogs, brats, chips, cookies, and pop will be provided. Appreciation Day acknowledges the hard work and recovery efforts from residents, businesses, haulers, City and County employees, contractors, and SWA staff not just in the year since the derecho, but continuing into the future.

The Landfill continues to receive twice as much debris on a daily basis compared to before the derecho. The Solid Waste Agency is located at 1954 County Home Road in Marion.