Lawmakers reflect on 1st anniversary of Iowa derecho

(KWWL) -- Tuesday marks 1 year since the devastating derecho tore through Iowa and other parts of the country, causing more than $11 billion in damage. From the federal to the state level, Iowa's lawmakers are reflecting on the year since then.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been one year since the devastating derecho hit families, businesses, schools and farms across Iowa. Last year’s derecho was the most costly inland weather disaster in U.S. history. As your senator, I’m here to make sure that our communities come back stronger than ever. Most recently, I secured agriculture funding in the Senate Appropriations bill to include aid for those affected by the derecho. States hit by coastal hurricanes have access to this aid, so there’s no reason why it shouldn’t be available for Iowans recovering from an inland hurricane. I’m fighting for this funding and won’t stop until it’s across the finish line so Iowa farmers qualify for the disaster relief they deserve. If you have any problems you need help resolving with the federal government, I'm here to help. So please call."

"A year ago today, the derecho tore through central and eastern Iowa and other parts of the Midwest. We all remember where we were that day. I was huddled in the basement with Max and Jax, who were then 7 and 9.

People’s lives and livelihoods were upended in an instant—homes, schools, businesses, and farmland were devastated.

We were already in the middle of one of the most challenging years of our lives because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the derecho was the last thing we needed; it was a one-two gut punch for us.

But Iowans banded together. We pulled together to rebuild, and we are continuing to work to recover as one community.

I am looking forward to participating in several community events today with so many of you as we take stock of all the progress we’ve made to rebuild and recommit to seeing the recovery process through together.

I’ll do everything I can as your Congresswoman to bring recovery resources home and ensure we are better prepared for natural disasters – whether it’s a derecho, a flood, or another extreme weather event – in the future.

On the one year anniversary of the derecho, one thing remains clear: Iowans are resilient, we are strong, and we will always stick together."

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R, IA-01)