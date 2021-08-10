Heat Advisory issued August 10 at 10:47PM CDT until August 11 at 5:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

* WHAT…The Heat Advisory for today has been cancelled due to

the storms in the area cooling temperatures down below heat

advisory criteria. For the second Heat Advisory Wednesday,

heat index values up to 101 are expected.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Clayton County. In Wisconsin, Grant County.

* WHEN…From noon to 5 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.