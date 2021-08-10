Skip to Content

Germany’s train drivers plan to go on nationwide strike

National news from the Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s train driver’s union says members plan to  go on a nationwide strike starting Tuesday night. GDL union chief Claus Weselsky said 95% of union members voted in favor of the action. He says the strike will start with cargo trains at 7 p.m. local time and and expand to include passengers trains from 2 a.m. Wednesday until 2 a.m. Friday, The union is demanding a 3.2% salary increase and a one-time “coronavirus bonus” of 600 euros, or $703. German train operator Deutsche Bahn has rejected the demands. It has lost billions since the start of the pandemic and from recent floods that destroyed or damaged railroad tracks. 

Associated Press

