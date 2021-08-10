German teacher goes on trial in suspected cannibalism case

BERLIN (AP) — A German man who is suspected of having killed another man and eaten pieces of his body has gone on trial in Berlin. The 41-year-old teacher is accused of having met his victim, a 43-year-old German mechanic, on an online dating site a few hours before the killing. Neither of their names was released, for privacy reasons. Prosecutors say there is no indication that the victim agreed to be killed. After the killing, which took place last September, the suspect allegedly chopped up the man’s body in his apartment on the northern outskirts of Berlin and then spread parts of it in different neighborhoods of the city, dpa reported from the trial’s beginning at a Berlin state court Tuesday.