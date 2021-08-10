Fort Dodge sentenced in shooting death of wife

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A 45-year-old Fort Dodge man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting his estranged wife to death last year. Justin Christopher Hurdel was convicted in July of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Maggie Flint. During his sentencing on Monday, he was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Flint’s estate. Authorities said Hurdel shot Flint because she had asked for a divorce after years of abuse from Hurdel. Attorneys for Hurdel said he intended to kill himself in front of his wife but his gun malfunctioned and she was shot. He then shot himself but survived.