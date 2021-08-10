For Biden and senators, a sense that ‘world was watching’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden set out to build back more than roads and bridges in his big infrastructure bill. He also wanted to send a signal “that American democracy can deliver.” The bipartisan group of senators who led the legislation to passage Tuesday agreed. One of them, Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, says they knew ”the world was watching.” The Senate approved the $1 trillion bill that would boost federal spending for major improvements of roads, bridges, internet access and other public works from coast to coast. The bill is now headed to the House.