Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:17PM CDT until August 14 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.

* Until early Saturday morning.

* There is no current observed data.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.8 feet

tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday

morning.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,

including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs

in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.

* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around

Gays Mills.