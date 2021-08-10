Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:17PM CDT until August 12 at 2:12PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove.

* Until early Thursday afternoon.

* At 1:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 1:30 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.7 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7 feet

just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage

early tomorrow afternoon.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Flooding of lowland swamps and farmland

near the river occurs.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water may begin to flood the park and

campground area in the old section of town.