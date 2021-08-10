Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:11AM CDT until August 14 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Steuben.

* From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* At 8:45 AM CDT This Morning the stage was 11.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage this

evening to a crest of 12.6 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will

then fall below flood stage Friday morning.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and

residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.

* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of

the bridge.