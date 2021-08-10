Ex-prosecutor sentenced to 5 years in suspect abuse scandal

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A former Long Island prosecutor convicted of helping cover up the police beating of a prisoner accused to stealing sex toys from a police chief’s vehicle has been sentenced to 5 years in prison. Thomas Spota and one his top aides in the Suffolk County district attorney’s office were convicted in December 2019 on counts of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and civil rights violations. The 79-year-old Spota told U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack on Tuesday he feared dying alone in prison.